Judy Marie Parrish, age 62, a former resident of Houma, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at her home in Elba, Ala.
Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 8; beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Hayes Funeral Home.
Judy leaves behind her Husband, Jacob Wayne Parrish of Elba, Ala.; and daughter, Christina (Toby) Cortez of Provo, UT; Melissa Autin (Elliott Lebans) of Houma; and Brook Decol of Houma.
She also is survived by her sisters, Nellie Pfeiffer of Yukon, Okla.; and Donna Henry of Houma; seven stepchildren; 21 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Berdie and Arthur Richard Henry Jr.; along with an infant sister, Debra Henry.
Arrangements by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Ala.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020