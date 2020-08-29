1/1
Judy Mary-Alice Dupre Lapeyrouse
Judy Mary-Alice Dupre Lapeyrouse, age 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:17 p.m. She was a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and a resident of Chauvin.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 8:30 until 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 11 a.m., with burial following in the church cemetery.

Judy is survived by her husband of 35 years, Dean Christopher Lapeyrouse; sons, Daniel A. Lyons, Richard "Ricky" Lyons, Jr. and wife, Melvina, and Jeffrey J. Lyons Sr.; stepson, Lester J. Lapeyrouse and wife, Renetta; brothers, Norbert, Alton "Tit" Sr., Kirby, Linwood "T-Lin", and Carroll Dupre; sisters, Alidand a "Da" Naquin, Emelie Savoie, and Anna Trosclair; grandchildren, Nickie, Todd, Angelle, Jeffrey Jr., Destiny, and Dalton Lyons, Austin and Jennifer Lapeyrouse; great-grandchildren, Ryan "Kelcie" Lyons, Lexie LeCompte, Jacob, Blaise, and Wesley Boudreaux, Destin Chauvin, and Daelin Duplantis.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Lyons Sr.; parents, Clarence Joseph Sr. and Emily Brunet Dupre; brothers, Norris, Joseph "Danis," Clarence "T-Du" Jr., and Corey Dupre; and sisters, Vesta and Arlene Dupre.

Judy was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She retired as a postmaster after 28 years of service. She enjoyed researching her family tree and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She devoted her entire life loving and caring for family. She will be greatly missed by many.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Houma Today from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
