Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Judy P. Naquin Obituary
Judy P. Naquin, 67, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, Dec. 30. Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial in the church cemetery.

Judy is survived by her husband of 43 years, Kenneth A. Naquin; children, Courtney (Paul) Galjour and Benjamin "Ben" (Emily) Naquin; grandchildren, Madison Naquin, Hallie Galjour, Bailynn Galjour, Wyatt Galjour, Charley Naquin, Mackenzie Naquin and Frankie Naquin; brothers, Rudy (Terea) Pierce, Nessie (Donna) Pierce Jr. and Russell (Genny) Pierce; and sister, Charlene (Russell) Plaisance.

Mrs. Naquin was preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany Pierce;and parents, Nessie Sr. and Edwina Pierce.

Judy enjoyed sewing and buying Paparazzi Jewelry, but most of all she really enjoyed her children and grandchildren.

Special thanks to Billy Crenshaw and the Lady of the Sea emergency room staff for their quick and professional service.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
