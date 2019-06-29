Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy LeBlanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Plaisance LeBlanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Plaisance LeBlanc Obituary
Judy Plaisance LeBlanc, 73, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Tuesday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until a final viewing at 10:30 a.m., a procession will follow viewing to her 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Judy is survived by her children; Juliet Kiger and husband Ricky, Carlyn Arceneaux and husband Arthur, Charlene Danos and husband David, Darlene Dufrene and husband Andy, Ron LeBlanc and wife Paige, Annette LeBlanc, Linette Richard and husband Jared, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother; Jules Plaisance and companion Cathy, and sister Virginia Wunstell and husband Landry.

Mrs. LeBlanc was preceded in death by her husbands, Norris Danos and Roland LeBlanc; daughter, Rebecca Danos; grandson; Dean Plaisance; parents, Joseph and Marie Plaisance; and grandparents, Wilson and Donitle Guidry Bourg.

She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and her cat. She also loved camping, shopping and going to the casino.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Lafourche for their care and compassion.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now