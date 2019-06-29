|
|
Judy Plaisance LeBlanc, 73, a native and resident of Cut Off passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
A visitation will be held at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off on Tuesday, July 2 from 9 a.m. until a final viewing at 10:30 a.m., a procession will follow viewing to her 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Judy is survived by her children; Juliet Kiger and husband Ricky, Carlyn Arceneaux and husband Arthur, Charlene Danos and husband David, Darlene Dufrene and husband Andy, Ron LeBlanc and wife Paige, Annette LeBlanc, Linette Richard and husband Jared, 17 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother; Jules Plaisance and companion Cathy, and sister Virginia Wunstell and husband Landry.
Mrs. LeBlanc was preceded in death by her husbands, Norris Danos and Roland LeBlanc; daughter, Rebecca Danos; grandson; Dean Plaisance; parents, Joseph and Marie Plaisance; and grandparents, Wilson and Donitle Guidry Bourg.
She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and her cat. She also loved camping, shopping and going to the casino.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of South Lafourche for their care and compassion.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 29 to July 1, 2019