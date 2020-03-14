Home

Judy Scioneaux, 62, of Kraemer, passed away on March 9, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Thiboduax Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter, Samantha Scioneaux; sons, Jason Scioneaux, and Berris Joseph Scioneaux Jr. and his wife Rebecca.; granddaughters, Alexia Bonaventure and Marilyn Davidson; mother, Eva Scioneaux Thibodaux; brothers, Thomas Thibodaux Jr., Johnny "Poc" Thibodaux, Randy Thibodaux, and Wilson Thibodaux; and sisters, Rose Ford and Janice Thibodaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Berris "Pops" Scioneaux Sr.; father, Thomas Thibodaux Sr.; brother, Raymond Thibodaux; and sister, Mary Thibodaux.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
