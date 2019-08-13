|
Judy Theriot Flukinger, 70, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Charlotte, NC passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.
Judy is survived by her companion, Jerold Lindell; nephew, Jody Theriot (Nina); niece, Dana Granier (John); sister-in-law, Laura Theriot; great-nephews, Drew and Trent Granier; and great-great-niece, Adley Mae Granier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemille and Leona Theriot; brother, Roger "Butsy" Theriot; and half-sister, Rosemary Hebert.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019