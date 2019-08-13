Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Co-Cathedral
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Theriot Flukinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Theriot Flukinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Theriot Flukinger Obituary
Judy Theriot Flukinger, 70, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Charlotte, NC passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux.

Judy is survived by her companion, Jerold Lindell; nephew, Jody Theriot (Nina); niece, Dana Granier (John); sister-in-law, Laura Theriot; great-nephews, Drew and Trent Granier; and great-great-niece, Adley Mae Granier.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clemille and Leona Theriot; brother, Roger "Butsy" Theriot; and half-sister, Rosemary Hebert.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now