Judyet "Judy" Gray
Donaldsonville - Judyet "Judy" Gray departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her residence in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 59 and a native of Paincourtville, LA. Visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 1104 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, LA from 9:00am to religious services at 11:00am. Burial in Pearly Gates Cemetery. Survived by 2 sons, Allen Williams, Jr. (Nikia) and Soloman Williams (Janet); 3 daughters, Nikole Washington (Ron), Shamika and Carlmeko Williams; 7 brothers, Raymond, Glynn (Mary), June (Mary), and Melvin (Erma) Tyler and Jason (Lynette), Patrick (Lillie Mae) and John, Jr. (Gloria) West; 1 sister, Lettlize Lewis (Clifford); a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Louis Gray; parents, Marjorie and John West, Sr.; 5 sisters, Anna Tyler, Shelia West, Marjorie Tyler, Holly White and Vergus Bailey. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville, LA. 70346. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.