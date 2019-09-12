|
Jules "Tom" Bergeron Jr., 64, a native and resident of Vacherie, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at St Luke Baptist Church in St. James. Burial in church cemetery.
Jules is survived by his mother, Eula Bergeron; daughter, Ingrid LeBlanc (Christopher); sons, Mark Bergeron Sr., Ariens Dennis (Christie) and Ju'Relle Bergeron; a devoted friend, Angela Pierce; seven sisters; three brothers; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jules Bergeron Sr.; paternal grandparents, Aaron Bergeron and Felecie Williams; maternal grandparents, Clarence Jasmine and Loretta Pleasant.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019