Houma Today Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
For more information about
Jules LeCompte
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jules LeCompte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jules LeCompte


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jules LeCompte Obituary
Jules "Mike" LeCompte, age 68, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a longtime resident of Houma.

Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Pellegrin LeCompte; children, Chad LeCompte and wife, Robin, Michael LeCompte and wife, Kiley, and Julie Foshee and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Kirsten, Emily, Aspen, Aidan, Gabriel, Molly, Sport, Summit, Chase, Greyson, Sarah, and Norah Kate; and brother, Charles Mitchell LeCompte.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Molly Toups LeCompte.

Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. Anyone who knew Mike knew he loved to tell stories and enjoyed the outdoors.

He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his friends. He retired from Nabisco with 40 years of service.

Mike and his wife Kathy attended Living Word Church for many years.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." ~2 Timothy 4:7 7

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions the family will have a memorial of Mike's life at a later date. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jules's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
Download Now