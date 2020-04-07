|
Jules "Mike" LeCompte, age 68, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was a longtime resident of Houma.
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Kathy Pellegrin LeCompte; children, Chad LeCompte and wife, Robin, Michael LeCompte and wife, Kiley, and Julie Foshee and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Kirsten, Emily, Aspen, Aidan, Gabriel, Molly, Sport, Summit, Chase, Greyson, Sarah, and Norah Kate; and brother, Charles Mitchell LeCompte.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Molly Toups LeCompte.
Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren. Anyone who knew Mike knew he loved to tell stories and enjoyed the outdoors.
He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his friends. He retired from Nabisco with 40 years of service.
Mike and his wife Kathy attended Living Word Church for many years.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." ~2 Timothy 4:7 7
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions the family will have a memorial of Mike's life at a later date. The family thanks everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020