Julia A. Carter Rodney Obituary
Julia A. Carter "Nan-Nan" Rodney, 74, a native of Paincourtville and resident of Belle Rose, departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 at Virginia Baptist Church in Belle Rose. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Julia is survived by her sons, Welton Carter Jr. (Lendra), Wayne Carter, Sr. (Diane) and Wilt Carter (Wynette); daughters Debra Mitchell (Lawrence) and Camela Anderson; sisters Shelia Anderson and Beverly Adams; brother Edward Adams; 22 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dora L. Adams; spouses, Wilton Carter, Sr. and Esau Rodney; daughters Anita Carter, and Terri Adams Parker; sister Louvenia Parker; and five brothers.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
