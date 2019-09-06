Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Vacherie, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Roussel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Marie (Oubre) Roussel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Marie (Oubre) Roussel Obituary
Julia Marie Oubre Roussel, a native of Reserve and a resident of Vacherie, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the age of 74.

Julia is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Joseph Roussel Sr.; daughter, Jacinda Marie Roussel Werner and husband, Jonathan J. Werner; son, George "Gee" Joseph Roussel Jr.; grandchildren, Alonshea Elizabeth Werner Sago and husband Glenn Richard Sago, Cameron Michael Roussel, and Corbin Mathew Roussel; great-grandchild, Julia Marie Sago; and sister, Ruby Wermager.

She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Joseph Oubre and Lucrece Marie Bossier Oubre; brothers, Robert, Alvin, Melvin and Allen Oubre; sister, Ina O. Sollburger; and grandparents, Jermey Oubre, Julia Murry Oubre, Basille Bossier and Alonshea Wempren Bossier.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sep.t 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now