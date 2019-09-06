|
Julia Marie Oubre Roussel, a native of Reserve and a resident of Vacherie, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the age of 74.
Julia is survived by her husband of 54 years, George Joseph Roussel Sr.; daughter, Jacinda Marie Roussel Werner and husband, Jonathan J. Werner; son, George "Gee" Joseph Roussel Jr.; grandchildren, Alonshea Elizabeth Werner Sago and husband Glenn Richard Sago, Cameron Michael Roussel, and Corbin Mathew Roussel; great-grandchild, Julia Marie Sago; and sister, Ruby Wermager.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Joseph Oubre and Lucrece Marie Bossier Oubre; brothers, Robert, Alvin, Melvin and Allen Oubre; sister, Ina O. Sollburger; and grandparents, Jermey Oubre, Julia Murry Oubre, Basille Bossier and Alonshea Wempren Bossier.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sep.t 9 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Vacherie. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019