Julia Rodrigue Dupre, 75, a native and resident of Pointe-Aux-Chenes, Louisiana passed away on May 17, 2020.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Pointe-Aux-Chenes. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Larry J. Dupre, Sr.; son, Larry J. Dupre Jr. and fiancé Tiffany Cadiere; daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Levron and husband Lee; grandchildren, Joey Dupre (Tayler Carlos), Dustin Levron (Amber Portier), and Stacy Dupre (Aaron Pierre); great-grandchildren, Jorden, Corbin and Oliver Dupre, and Alina Levron; and brother, Mason Rodrigue and wife Mary Lou.
She was preceded in death by her father, Camille Joseph Rodrigue; and mother, Agnes Dupre Rodrigue.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking, playing Pokeno and Bunco with her friends, word puzzles and crocheting. She was a religion teacher at St. Charles Borromeo for many years and Past President of the Knights of Columbus Council 8616 Ladies Auxiliary for 11 years.
The family would like to thank the doctors and health care workers at Terrebonne General Medical Center and AMG Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion.
Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with the current guidelines, only up to 50 family members and friends will be allowed at a time for the visitation and 125 for the Mass of Christian Burial. Attendees are encouraged to wear a mask when entering the funeral home and church.
The family wants to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 20 to May 21, 2020