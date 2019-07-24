|
Julie Toups Barnes, 87, a native and resident of Donner, La., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula, La. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Chacahoula.
Julie is survived by her children, Jacqueline "Jackie" Luke and husband Ray, Donnie Barnes and wife Donna, Ira "Sonny" Barnes Jr., Wanda Robichaux, husband Howard "Butch" and John Barnes and companion Kimberley Freeman Kinchen; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira P. Barnes; son Dennis Barnes; daughter-in-law Barbara Barnes; and siblings Walter "Pot," Junius, Bessie, Lucy, Theresa and Joyce.
Julie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her especially for her phone calls for birthdays, anniversaries and just to say "hello."
The family would like to thank the staff at Bayou Home Care, Dr. Plaisance, Melissa Tardiff, and the entire staff of Family Doctor Clinic. The family would also like to especially thank all of their friends and relatives who supported, loved and prayed for them and Mrs. Julie during the past several years.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 24 to July 25, 2019