Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Julie Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julie Barnes Obituary
Julie Toups Barnes, 87, a native and resident of Donner, La., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 8:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Chacahoula, La. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery in Chacahoula.

Julie is survived by her children, Jacqueline "Jackie" Luke and husband Ray, Donnie Barnes and wife Donna, Ira "Sonny" Barnes Jr., Wanda Robichaux, husband Howard "Butch" and John Barnes and companion Kimberley Freeman Kinchen; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ira P. Barnes; son Dennis Barnes; daughter-in-law Barbara Barnes; and siblings Walter "Pot," Junius, Bessie, Lucy, Theresa and Joyce.

Julie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her especially for her phone calls for birthdays, anniversaries and just to say "hello."

The family would like to thank the staff at Bayou Home Care, Dr. Plaisance, Melissa Tardiff, and the entire staff of Family Doctor Clinic. The family would also like to especially thank all of their friends and relatives who supported, loved and prayed for them and Mrs. Julie during the past several years.

Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 24 to July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now