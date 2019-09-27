Home

Julie Bradberry

Julie Bradberry, 61, a native and resident of Grand Isle, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery in Grand Isle.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph Bradberry (Kisha) and Justin Bradberry (Nikki); sisters Linda Anderton and Donna Santiny; and grandchildren Bailey, Dayne, Zayne and Kaidence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Bradberry, and parents Harold and Geraldine Branson.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
