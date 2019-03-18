|
Julien "J.P." Paul Ledet, 94, died at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born, May 3, 1924, he was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Orlando, Florida.
A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 21, at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Terry Ledet and wife Kim, Gary Ledet and wife Nancy, and David Ledet and wife Karen; grandchildren, Jason Ledet, Ginger Ledet Villa, Lance Ledet, Derrick Ledet, Blake Ledet, Beth Ledet Thibodaux, Mandy Ledet Layfield, Stephanie Ledet Graciana, Brandon Ledet, Justin Ledet, Jamie Ledet Betz, and Brady Ledet; 16 great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister , Betty Ledet (Luke) Ford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Boudreaux Ledet; second wife, Thelma Clement Dugas Ledet; son, Tyrone Joseph "Ty" Ledet; parents, Julien and Verna Champagne Ledet; brothers, Ray and Lionel Ledet; and grandchild, Rusty Ledet.
J.P. served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific in Okinawa and the Philippines.
He worked for Thibodaux Boiler Works for 34 years and retired in 1986 as an inspector.
He enjoyed eating out, watching Family Feud, telling jokes and flirting with the ladies. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends, both in Thibodaux and Orlando where he lived for the past 9 years with his son and daughter in law, David and Karen.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019