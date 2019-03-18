Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
For more information about
Julien Ledet
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Julien Ledet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julien Paul Ledet

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Julien Paul Ledet Obituary
Julien "J.P." Paul Ledet, 94, died at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born, May 3, 1924, he was a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Orlando, Florida.

A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 21, at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

He is survived by his sons, Terry Ledet and wife Kim, Gary Ledet and wife Nancy, and David Ledet and wife Karen; grandchildren, Jason Ledet, Ginger Ledet Villa, Lance Ledet, Derrick Ledet, Blake Ledet, Beth Ledet Thibodaux, Mandy Ledet Layfield, Stephanie Ledet Graciana, Brandon Ledet, Justin Ledet, Jamie Ledet Betz, and Brady Ledet; 16 great-grandchildren and two on the way; sister , Betty Ledet (Luke) Ford; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruby Boudreaux Ledet; second wife, Thelma Clement Dugas Ledet; son, Tyrone Joseph "Ty" Ledet; parents, Julien and Verna Champagne Ledet; brothers, Ray and Lionel Ledet; and grandchild, Rusty Ledet.
J.P. served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific in Okinawa and the Philippines.

He worked for Thibodaux Boiler Works for 34 years and retired in 1986 as an inspector.

He enjoyed eating out, watching Family Feud, telling jokes and flirting with the ladies. He will be truly missed by all his family and friends, both in Thibodaux and Orlando where he lived for the past 9 years with his son and daughter in law, David and Karen.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now