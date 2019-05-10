Julienne Naquin Domangue, 73, a native of Montegut and resident of Bourg, took her journey home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday May 9, 2019, at 1:43 p.m.



A visitation in her honor will be observed in the Chapel Magnolia of Chauvin Funeral Home, 5899 Hwy. 311 on Sunday May 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Monday May 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church. Interment to follow in St. Ann Mausoleum.



Mrs. Julienne is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Tores Anthony Domangue Jr.; daughters, Annette and husband Christopher Vitrano Sr., Penny and husband Samuel Authement and Molly Henry and companion Paull; brother, Nelson and wife Rolande Naquin; sisters, Cecile Foret, Wilma LeBouef and Verley Authement; grandchildren, Christopher Vitrano Jr.; Amber Vitrano Lejeunie, Lainey Grabert, Trent Dupre, Tabatha Foret, Ryan Authement, Renee Hemphill, Jarred, Ryan and Nicholas Henry.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Cecile LeBouef Naquin; brothers, Gillis Sr., Anthony Sr., James Jr., Whitney, Wilbert and Carlton Naquin, Sr.; sisters, Gladys Trahan, Ethel Authement, Shirley Domangue and Nellie LeBouef; great-grandson, Morgan Vitrano.



Mrs. Julienne loved fishing, shrimping, dancing and motorcycle riding. She was a homemaker who loved working in her flower beds, doves, angels, dolls and had a unique fondness for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A special and heartfelt thanks is extended to the Haydel Clinic, Terrebonne General CCU and Journey Hospice.



In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter preferred.



