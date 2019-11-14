Home

Juliette A. Daviet

Juliette A. Daviet Obituary
Juliette A. Daviet, 97, a native of New Orleans and resident of Larose since 1946, passed away surrounded by her family and caretakers on Nov. 12, 2019.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Larose. Funeral mass will begin at 12 p.m., with her burial to follow in the Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Julie is survived by her children, Jill Daviet Hobson and husband Neville Hobson, and Louis E. Daviet III and wife Monique C. Daviet; grandchildren, Alice Hobson, George Hobson, Louis "Etienne" Daviet IV, and Brayden L. Daviet; sister, Esther A. Cenac; and sister-in-law, Ellen Alexander.

Mrs. Daviet was preceded in death by her husband, Louis E. Daviet Jr.; parents, Aubrey and Mary Theresa Alexander; brothers, Dr. Aubrey M. Alexander Jr., and Albert E. Alexander Sr. and wife Patricia; and brother-in-law, Caliste Cenac.

Mrs. Julie worked with "her babies" at The Center in Cut Off. She was a member of the Ladies Alter Society at Holy Rosary Church in Larose, Delta Kappa Gamma, Les Artiste du Bayou and The Home Demonstration and upon retirement the Lafourche Parish Retired Teachers Association.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Mrs. Julie's name to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church or School.

Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home Galliano.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
