Julius Anthony Boudreaux

Houma - Julius Anthony Boudreaux, 88, a native of Golden Meadow, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on October 29, 2020.

As per his wishes, there will be no formal services.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sheryl Ann Riviere; sons, Carl G. Boudreaux Sr. (Kayla) and Matt A. Boudreaux (Danille); daughter, Catherine "Cookie" Boudreaux Bascle (Ricky); stepchildren, Tammy Piazza (Randy), Shawn Pierron, and Shane Pierron (Kara); sisters, Lola Silver (Michael) and Rose L. Duplantis; numerous, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his son, Bart M. Boudreaux; parents, Julian Boudreaux and Sidonia Cheramie Boudreaux; brothers, Walton Boudreaux and Donald Boudreaux.

Julius, My Darling, Paw Paw, Bae, Dooey, Mr. Julius, Dad, and Boudreaux are some of the many names he would answer to. He was stickler for being a gentleman. When meeting someone new he had to get family names and try to figure out if he knew the family over the years. He loved showing off his magic tricks, telling Boudreaux and Thibodeaux jokes, humming a tune, playing his harmonica, dancing, playing chest, and story telling. He was very proud when he started to learn to speak Spanish in order to better serve his many notary customers. In his younger years he very much enjoyed going to the camp with family and friends.

The family would like to thank Haydel Hospice for the many months of caregiving and support to Julis and and his #1 caregiver, his "Darling wife", as he would refer to her. Also Heritage Manor for taking him in over the past two months and caring for him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park LLC is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store