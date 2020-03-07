|
Julius J. "T-Boy" Bourg Sr., 84, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Montegut, passed away on March 4, 2020.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, March 9, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, March 10, from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Velma Rodrigue Bourg; sons, Julius Jr., David (Katrina), Danny, Jerry, and Rickie Bourg; daughters, Susie LeBlanc (Richard) and Judy Nelton; brother, Olden Bourg; sister, Norma Jean Scott (Magnus) and Annette Klingman (Floyd); 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Eunice Bergeron Bourg; sons, Richard and Chris Bourg; in-laws, Wallace and Agnes Rodrigue; son-in-law, Eleary Nelton; great-granddaughter, Maddilyn Faucheaux; and sisters, Jeanette Luke (Reynold) and Janice Neil.
T-Boy was a proud boat captain for Cenac Towing Company for 47 years. He also loved fishing, shrimping, decorating his house at Christmas time and spending time with family.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020