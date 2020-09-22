Julius J. Pellegrin
Houma - Julius J. Pellegrin, 82, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24th at Falgout Funeral Home, in Houma, from 10 am until service time. A memorial service will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Julius is survived by his daughters, Anita Pellegrin and companion, Ward Robichaux, Sandra Foret and husband, DeWayne Farrell, Roxane and husband, Morgan Foret, and Charlotte and husband, Richard Hector; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Albertha D. Pellegrin; son, Kenneth Pellegrin; infant daughter; parents, Johnny and Margaret Pellegrin; step father, Lindsay and 12 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.