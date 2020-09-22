1/1
Julius J. Pellegrin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julius J. Pellegrin
Houma - Julius J. Pellegrin, 82, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24th at Falgout Funeral Home, in Houma, from 10 am until service time. A memorial service will be celebrated at 12 noon.
Julius is survived by his daughters, Anita Pellegrin and companion, Ward Robichaux, Sandra Foret and husband, DeWayne Farrell, Roxane and husband, Morgan Foret, and Charlotte and husband, Richard Hector; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Albertha D. Pellegrin; son, Kenneth Pellegrin; infant daughter; parents, Johnny and Margaret Pellegrin; step father, Lindsay and 12 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society.
Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Falgout Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved