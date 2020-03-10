|
Julius Joseph Theriot, 80, a native and resident of Houma, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday, March 12, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Houma. Mass of Christian Burial will begin following Visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial will take place after services in the church cemetery.
Julius is survived by his longtime companion, Gwen Richards; daughter, Jill Theriot; sons, Eric Theriot and wife Tonia, and Dean Theriot and companion, Heather Rube; trusted friend of the family, Carla Theriot; brother, Ronnie Theriot; sisters, Shirlene Cooper and husband Phil, Catherine Medal and husband Louie; grandchildren, Jamie, Leah, Hannah, Erica, Jake, Jace, Alex, Carlie, Mark James Theriot; and great-grandson, Jaiden Theriot.
He is also survived by his trusted dog companion, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustis and Beatrice Cuneo Theriot; son, Mark Theriot; and brother, Gail Theriot.
Julius treasured his family and friends and often visited and stayed in touch with them throughout his life.
Julius will be remembered, loved and never forgotten by all the family and friends he met in life's journey.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020