Julius Paul Clement, 58, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
A private service will be held in his memory at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula Hidalgo Clement; daughter, Alys Clement and son-in-law, Colby Delcambre; grandson, Brayden "Bud" Delcambre; parents, Francis Clement and Magnolia Martinez Clement; brother, Ronnie Clement; sister, Eileen Hotard and husband Kenneth; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Dempster and husband Clayton, Andi Navarre and husband
Tommy; mother-in-law, Audrey Hidalgo.
He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Franklin Hidalgo; sister-in-law, Donna Hidalgo.
Julius was a selfless, caring, kind, loving individual, who loved to have his hands stirring a pot and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019