Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thibodaux Funeral Home
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 446-8826
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Paul Clement
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius Paul Clement

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius Paul Clement Obituary
Julius Paul Clement, 58, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
A private service will be held in his memory at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Paula Hidalgo Clement; daughter, Alys Clement and son-in-law, Colby Delcambre; grandson, Brayden "Bud" Delcambre; parents, Francis Clement and Magnolia Martinez Clement; brother, Ronnie Clement; sister, Eileen Hotard and husband Kenneth; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Dempster and husband Clayton, Andi Navarre and husband
Tommy; mother-in-law, Audrey Hidalgo.
He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Franklin Hidalgo; sister-in-law, Donna Hidalgo.
Julius was a selfless, caring, kind, loving individual, who loved to have his hands stirring a pot and always greeted everyone with a smile. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thibodaux Funeral Home
Download Now