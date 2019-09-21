Home

Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Julius Samanie Obituary
Julius Samanie, 61, of Houma, passed away on Sept. 20, 2019.

Julius is survived by his companion, David Charest; fur baby, Rosie; three sisters, Patricia Bonvillain and husband Ben, Elaine Caballero and husband Barry, and Debra Leboeuf and husband Donald; five nephews, Joseph Blanchard Jr., Jacob Blanchard, Donald Leboeuf Jr., Barret Samanie and Beau Samanie; three nieces, Theresa Blanchard Dyson, Dana Leboeuf Pellegrin and Katie Samanie Champagne; four great-nieces, Gabrielle Blanchard, Jillian Blanchard, Cali Dyson and Sera Bruce; and four great-nephews, Sean Bruce, Brody Dyson, Connor Champagne and Jayse Champagne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Earline Lirette Samanie Sr.; his brother, Bryan Samanie; and wife, Connie Breaux Samanie.

Julius enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed being out on the water and camping. He was a very good cook. He loved taking care of his nieces, nephews and his pets.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Julius Samanie benefit account at Pedestal Bank or the Facebook Fundraiser.

Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
