June Fischer passed away peacefully in her home at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after a four-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was preceded in death by parents, Edward and Dolly Richard; and sister, Dorthy Marcel.
June is survived by brothers, Ed Richard and wife Elaine, and Wayne Richard; and sister, Meryl and husband, Mike Aycock.
She is survived also by her children, Mark and wife Dee Dee Fischer and their children, Mindy and Katie; great-grandchildren, Adyson Smith and Channing Gros, Michael and wife, Jackie Fischer and their children, Aaron, Dustin and Bradley, Benjamin Fischer, Heidi Fischer and her children, Katie and Chase and Helga and husband, Lee Haydel. She will be greatly missed and always loved.
June lived her life in Houma, where she raised her family and worked as a dental receptionist for Dr. Dugal, Dr. Sanders and Dr. DeSonier for over 20 years.
A special thank you to the staff of Terrebonne General Medical Center, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Care Center, Dr. Chestnut, Dr. Lyons and Dr. Gamble for all the wonderful care.
To all those who visited, called and prayed, you are greatly appreciated for the peace and love you brought our wonderful mother. Thank you.
Services will be held from 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Francis No. 2 Cemetery.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
