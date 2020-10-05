June Guidry Kimball

Houma - June Guidry Kimball, born June 28, 1934, a native of Bourg and resident of Houma passed away on Thursday afternoon, October 1, 2020.

Per her wishes, there will be no services held.

June is survived by her husband, Clyde Kimball of Houma; her sister, Kay Verdi and late husband Dominic of New Orleans; her children, Stephen Kimball and wife Penelope of Houma; Jane Petit and husband Wayne of Chandler, AZ; Gail Hall and husband Steven of Saucier, MS; and Ruth Guilfou and late husband Norman of Houma; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her parents, Earl J. "Piute" Guidry and Mable Blanchard Guidry; and granddaughter, Dana Rae Kimball.

June was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She had a love for nature and travel, having visited most of the U.S. National Parks and many, many state parks. She enjoyed spending her days tending her roses, azaleas, daylilies and cacti. Many of her family's fondest memories were times spent with her tending her gardens in Mississippi or enjoying the cool breeze on the porch while watching the hummingbirds.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store