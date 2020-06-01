June Marie Shaw, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed into God's kingdom while at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Due to the current circumstances, the private funeral will be attended by June's children, her grandchildren and her brother. To all of you who would no doubt overwhelm the capacity of the church to show your love and support, please know that your hearts and love are felt by June's family and have always been felt by June herself. She will be buried at St. John Cemetery. Donations to your favorite charity are preferred.
June is survived by her children, Al Naquin and his wife Sharon, Dawn Naquin and her wife Allison, Debra Blanchard and her husband Michael, and Nolan Naquin and his wife Becky; and brother, Ronnie Shaw and his wife Lise.
June's grandchildren are Tiffany Rentrop, Blair Naquin, Dylan Blanchard, Parker Naquin, Ryan Blanchard, Brooke Naquin, Caroline Naquin and Claire Naquin. Her great-grandchildren are Taylor and Robbie Bowen and Laityn and Cortney Rentrop.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Naquin, son Scott Naquin; brother, Billy Shaw; parents, Al and Nora Shaw; and her life-long companion, Bob Breaux.
Born June 30, 1943, Thibodaux, she was a lifelong resident of Thibodaux. June attended Thibodaux High School, where she was crowned homecoming queen and Ms. THS after years of twirling fire batons and water-skiing on top of pyramids down Bayou Lafourche. She was a graduate of Nicholls State University.
June loved family gatherings, where she could eat, dance and especially visit with those she loved. She was a lifeguard for years and always loved the water. Sports, especially the New Orleans Saints, was another passion for her.
June loved to write! She was pretty good at it, too, publishing 11 books and producing numerous plays, poems and short stories. Her books include one about her 102 ½ year-old mother and two written with her granddaughters Claire, Caroline and Brooke. June also loved to teach. She brought a guitar to class and used it to help make honors English and Louisiana history more fun for her students, most of whom still claim her to be their favorite teacher of all time. Her own children still claim that as well!
June also loved to play Pokeno, read, eat out with friends, travel and get together with her Red Hat Society friends.
June has always been a woman of strong faith! Her unconditional love, wonderful positive attitude and amazing respect for opposing points of view have been an inspiration for all who knew her.
The family would like to thank all who helped her throughout her 13-month battle with lung cancer. June was a wonderful mother, a great friend and an inspiration to all. She will be sorely missed by many and will still be counted on to watch over us from up above.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.