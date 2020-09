June Marie Waguespack

Vacherie - June Marie Waguespack, 67, a native and resident of Vacherie, LA, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie, LA.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll Waguespack; children, Nancy Acaldo and husband Brent, Craig Waguespack and wife Brookes, Maria Reulet and husband Jodi; grandchildren, Tyler Acaldo, Eric Acaldo, Brody Acaldo, Jonah Waguespack, Wyatt Waguespack, Gene Waguespack, Maggie Reulet, Sydney Reulet, Renee Reulet; siblings, Cherlyn Cazenave, Roland Amedee, Jr.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nell and Roland Amedee, Sr.; in-laws, Shirley and George Waguespack.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.



