Junior G. Robinson, "Steamboat," 64, a native and a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 9 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday, Nov. 14, at Third Zion Baptist Church in Raceland. The Rev. Howard Smith Jr., is officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved mother, Clara Robinson; his son, Junior Robinson Jr.; his daughter, Tashiba Johnson (Wayne); brother, Steven Robinson; sisters, Leana Griffin, LeDoria Collins, Bertha Cooper (Ronald), Gwendolyn Poindexter (Curtis), and Barbra Gadison (Willie); godchild, Delcia Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Shelby Robinson Sr.; great-nephew, Bryan Morris; great-niece Takita Mathieu; and sisters, Marilyn Scott and Phyllis Robinson.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019