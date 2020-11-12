1/1
Choctaw - Junior J. Hebert, 88, a lifelong resident of Choctaw, passed away on November 11, 2020.
He was an Honorary member of the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department and a dredge operator for SABA Dredging Company for 52 years,
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose Ordoyne Hebert; daughter, Marlene Boudreaux (Frankie); sister, Maurine Ricouard; granddaughters, Dahlia Hebert (Matthew), Ashley Adams (Wyatt), Sallie Boudreaux, Tiffany Boudreaux, Melania Guidry (Matthew); grandson, Stephen Hebert (Chelsea); great-grandsons, Matthew Hebert, Jr., Spencer Hebert, Carter Adams, Mason Guidry; great-granddaughters, Emily Hebert, Madison Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sterling Hebert; father, Orestile Hebert; mother, Ernestine Sanchez; brothers, Herman, Wilma Hebert; four sisters, Eve Thibodaux, Rita Tabor, Theresa Tabor, Elise Tabor.
The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
