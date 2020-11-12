Junior J. Hebert
Choctaw - Junior J. Hebert, 88, a lifelong resident of Choctaw, passed away on November 11, 2020.
He was an Honorary member of the Choctaw Volunteer Fire Department and a dredge operator for SABA Dredging Company for 52 years,
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Thibodaux Funeral Home from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Thibodaux Funeral Home, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery - Thibodaux.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Rose Ordoyne Hebert; daughter, Marlene Boudreaux (Frankie); sister, Maurine Ricouard; granddaughters, Dahlia Hebert (Matthew), Ashley Adams (Wyatt), Sallie Boudreaux, Tiffany Boudreaux, Melania Guidry (Matthew); grandson, Stephen Hebert (Chelsea); great-grandsons, Matthew Hebert, Jr., Spencer Hebert, Carter Adams, Mason Guidry; great-granddaughters, Emily Hebert, Madison Guidry.
He was preceded in death by his son, Sterling Hebert; father, Orestile Hebert; mother, Ernestine Sanchez; brothers, Herman, Wilma Hebert; four sisters, Eve Thibodaux, Rita Tabor, Theresa Tabor, Elise Tabor.
The family would like to thank the staff of Journey Hospice.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com
.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.