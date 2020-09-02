1/1
Junious Henderson Jr.
Junious "Kookie" Henderson Jr., a resident of Napoleonville and a native of St. James, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at St, James Catholic Church Cemetery at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Junious is survived by his wife, Selma N. Henderson; son, Junious Henderson, III; daughter, Chassidy Henderson; brother, Anthony Henderson; two grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Amelia and Junious Henderson Sr.; sons, Jamone Henderson and Alfred Harvey Jr.; and brother, Bernard Henderson.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945, Donaldsonville.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church Cemetery
