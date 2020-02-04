|
|
Junius "Sonny" Hebert, 84, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Lockport, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Holy Savior Church Mausoleum.
Junius is survived by his daughter, Cindy Hebert Allemand (Tim); grandson, Jamie Allemand; and great-granddaughter, Lilliana.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Doris Allemand Hebert; parents, Jimmy and Viola Bernard Hebert; brothers, James Hebert Sr. (Lucy Chedotal Hebert), and Guy Hebert; and sisters, Jessie Mae Hebert Day and Barbara Hebert Coupel.
He worked for National Food Stores, Supervalue Food Supply and owned his own store in Abbeville, La. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a parishioner of Holy Savior Catholic Church.
Junius loved traveling and his family.
His daughter would like to thank her husband Tim, Dr. Michael Marcello, the staff at Southern Louisiana Hospice and Ms. Julie Dubois for their care and compassion.
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020