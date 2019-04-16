|
Juris J. "J.R." Roussell Sr., age 63, a native of Point Aux Chenes and resident of Larose, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and from 8 a.m. until service time Thursday, April 18 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with procession following to burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
Mr. Juris is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vorina Verdin Roussell; children, Veronica R. Naquin (Chad), Juris Roussell Jr., Edgar Roussell (Carolyn) and Kaylyn Roussell; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Dolcina Billiot Dupre; brothers, Percy, Calvin and Louis Roussell; and sisters, Dorothy Verdin, Margaret Cantrelle and Marie Roussell.
Mr. Roussell was preceded in death by his father, Felix J. Roussell.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019