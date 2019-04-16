Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home
15510 West Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
(985) 632-3262
Resources
More Obituaries for Juris Roussell Sr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juris J. Roussell Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Juris J. Roussell Sr. Obituary
Juris J. "J.R." Roussell Sr., age 63, a native of Point Aux Chenes and resident of Larose, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and from 8 a.m. until service time Thursday, April 18 at Samart-Mothe Funeral Home in Cut Off. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., with procession following to burial at Cheramie Cemetery.

Mr. Juris is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vorina Verdin Roussell; children, Veronica R. Naquin (Chad), Juris Roussell Jr., Edgar Roussell (Carolyn) and Kaylyn Roussell; three grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Dolcina Billiot Dupre; brothers, Percy, Calvin and Louis Roussell; and sisters, Dorothy Verdin, Margaret Cantrelle and Marie Roussell.

Mr. Roussell was preceded in death by his father, Felix J. Roussell.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Cut Off is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now