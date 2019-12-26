|
|
Justine Ada Mae Johnson-Harris, 90, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Chauvin, passed away peacefully at 6:43 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 4931 Bayouside Drive in Chauvin. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony (June), Kirby, and Cantrell Johnson; daughter, LouEthel Hardy (Clifford), Maddlyn Johnson and Geneva Turner (Anthony); nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; brother, Luther Johnson; and sisters, Cora Mae King, Laura Mae and Ada Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Darrell and Jimmy Lee Johnson; daughter, Maddeline Johnson; great-granddaughter, Domonique Ross; parents, Louethel Collins Jasper (Nolan) and Roosevelt Johnson.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019