Justine Henry, 79, a resident of Donaldsonville, departed this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Greater Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 926 St. Patrick St. in Donaldsonville, and resume from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Virginia Baptist Church, 145 Virginia St. in Belle Rose.
Burial in church cemetery.
Justine leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Warren Jr. (Joan), Michael, Stephon, Donald Ray (Margurite), and Lillie and Dana; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three godchildren; special adopted son and daughter; special sister, Mrs. Mamie Dell Terry of Houston; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louisa and Cullen Simon; one sister; her husband, Warren Henry Sr.; and daughter, Tonjue Henry Christy.
Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
