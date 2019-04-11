Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Greater Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church
926 St. Patrick St
Donaldsonville, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Justine Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justine Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justine Henry Obituary
Justine Henry, 79, a resident of Donaldsonville, departed this life on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at Greater Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 926 St. Patrick St. in Donaldsonville, and resume from 8 a.m. to religious services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13 at Virginia Baptist Church, 145 Virginia St. in Belle Rose.

Burial in church cemetery.

Justine leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Warren Jr. (Joan), Michael, Stephon, Donald Ray (Margurite), and Lillie and Dana; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three godchildren; special adopted son and daughter; special sister, Mrs. Mamie Dell Terry of Houston; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louisa and Cullen Simon; one sister; her husband, Warren Henry Sr.; and daughter, Tonjue Henry Christy.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now