|
|
K'Lyn Marie McKinley, 5 months, a resident of Thibodaux, peacefully departed this life at 4:46 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her residence.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Morning Star Baptist Church on Brule Road in Thibodaux. Burial will follow in Blue Lilly.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, Toshiko Edmond and Trevor Bibs; brother, Jahmi're Harris; grandparents, Katherine Edmond (David Brown), Hezekiah Triggs Jr., and Tammy Bibs; great-grandparents, Shirley Edmond and Deloris Bibs; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Dorothy and Hezekiah Triggs, George Bibs, and Pichard Edmond.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019