Kaidence Ward, infant, departed this life on Friday, June 12, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
A grave side service will be held on Thursday, June 18 at Morristown Cemetery in Raceland.
She is survived by her parents, Carlisa Daniels and George Ward; brothers, Joli and George Ward; sister, Lyric Ward; and grandparents, Lillie Mae Green and Joeann Pharr.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clara Bennett, Sandra Ward, Lyne Green, and Perry Pharr.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from July 17 to July 18, 2019