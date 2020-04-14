|
Kaley Marie Thibodeaux Verrett, 27, of Houma, passed away on April 6, 2020.
A private burial will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin. A memorial will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Ann Verrett; son, Melvin James Verrett Jr.; parents, James and Julia Thibodeaux; sisters, Kelsey Thibodeaux and companion, Charles Boudreaux, and Jamey Thibodeaux and companion, Jule Chaisson; nieces, Sandi Thibodeaux, who was also her godchild, and Lori Ledet; nephew, Stevie Ledet; grandmothers, Elaine Blanchard and Bernita Thibodeaux; aunts, Felecienna (Felecia) Thibodeaux and Tonya Thibodeaux; godparents, Melanie Martin, David Martin, Jeremy Thibodeaux and Wendy Thibodeaux; and numerous cousins.
She was preceded in death by her niece, "baby girl" Chaisson; nephew, "baby boy" Thibodeaux; aunts, Liza Scott and Sandy Scott; uncles, Curtis Scott and Chad Thibodeaux; grandfathers, Clarence Scott Jr. and L.B. Thibodeaux; and great-grandparents, Clarence Scott Sr., Ella Brien, Irvin and Leola Martin, Willis and Lydia Thibodeaux, and Walter and Louella Lirette.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
