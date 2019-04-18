Home

Kanisha L. Crockett

Kanisha L. Crockett Obituary
Kanisha L. Crockett, age 40, a native of St. James, departed this life on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her residence in Baton Rouge.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, 6234 Burton St. in St. James, services conducted by Rev. Charles Geason. Burial will follow at St. Luke Baptist Church Cemetery.

Kanisha is survived by her husband, Tyrone Crockett; father June Mitchell; sisters Shannon Young and Tameka Hatfield; brother Markell Young and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Young and brother, Antonio "Dwayne" Young.

Arrangements by Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
