David Funeral Home - Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
(337) 893-3777
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
David Funeral Home - Abbeville
2600 Charity Street
Abbeville, LA 70510
Karen Ann Bertrand Obituary
Memorial Services for Karen Ann Bertrand, 66, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in David Funeral Home of Abbeville, with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Abbeville Tuesday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Karen, born in Abbeville and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, in her residence.

She attended Nicholls State University. She retired from the state of Louisiana Special Children's Service.

She is survived by her mother Georgia Lee Bertrand of Abbeville; her brother Mark Bertrand and husband Peter Pierce, of San Rafael, Calif.; and her godfather, C.J. Bertrand, of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hugh Jim Bertrand.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Lupus Assoc. or the .

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity Street Abbeville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
