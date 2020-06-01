Karen E. Bridges
Karen E. Bridges departed this life on Thursday May 28, 2020, at her daughter's residence in Darrow, LA. She was 74, a native and resident of Napoleonville, La.

Visitation on Wednesday, June 3, at Beulah Baptist Church, Napoleonville, from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Lanier Bridges; son, Kenneth Bridges; daughters, Marlise Bridges, Netira Davis (Douglas) and Ayika Bridges; brothers, Larry Sr., David Sr. and Jason Cola Sr.; sisters, Monica Hilton (Bill), Dionne Cola and Katherine Webster; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise and Thomas Cola Jr.; brothers, Wesley, Kenneth, Harvey Sr. and Rosemond Cola Sr.; sister, Roslyn Pugh; and great-grandson, Zyndre Davis.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
