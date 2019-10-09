|
|
Karen Foret, 59, of Houma, is no longer suffering and passed away on Oct. 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, with the service to start at 11 a.m., at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Anthony Foret and wife Jessica, and Dale Foret and wife Crystal; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Foret; parents, Terrell Dixon and Shirley Pinell; and brother, Ronald Dixon.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed and loved always.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019