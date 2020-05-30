Karen Guidroz Snyder, a native of Paulina, was welcomed home to Heaven on May 28, 2020, at the wonderful age of 65. She was a wonderful example of a good and faithful Christian servant. She was also a loving nurse. She worked many years in adult care facilities where she took care of so many people throughout her career.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mildred Guidroz of Lockport, LA.



Karen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gerald Snyder; her sons, Tommy "T-Tom" Guidry of Lockport; and Gavin Paul Snyder and wife, Jennifer of Corsicana, Texas.; her sisters, Donna Gautreaux Holt (Robby) and Lynn Dufrene (Pete); and her brother, Frank "FJ" Guidroz, Jr. (Myra). Karen was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren, Owen Martin, Blair Folse, Aly Guidry, Michael Snyder, Easton Guidry, and Madison Snyder.



She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.



A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, June 1, at Rose Lynn Funeral Home, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with religious service at 7 p.m.



Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store