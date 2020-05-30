Karen Guidroz Snyder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Guidroz Snyder, a native of Paulina, was welcomed home to Heaven on May 28, 2020, at the wonderful age of 65. She was a wonderful example of a good and faithful Christian servant. She was also a loving nurse. She worked many years in adult care facilities where she took care of so many people throughout her career.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Mildred Guidroz of Lockport, LA.

Karen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Gerald Snyder; her sons, Tommy "T-Tom" Guidry of Lockport; and Gavin Paul Snyder and wife, Jennifer of Corsicana, Texas.; her sisters, Donna Gautreaux Holt (Robby) and Lynn Dufrene (Pete); and her brother, Frank "FJ" Guidroz, Jr. (Myra). Karen was blessed with six beautiful grandchildren, Owen Martin, Blair Folse, Aly Guidry, Michael Snyder, Easton Guidry, and Madison Snyder.

She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, June 1, at Rose Lynn Funeral Home, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. with religious service at 7 p.m.

Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved