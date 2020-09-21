1/1
Karen Marie "Maw K" Johnson
1962 - 2020
Chauvin - Karen Marie Johnson "Maw K", age 58, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was a native and long time resident of Chauvin, La.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation for Karen Johnson Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 11:30 AM.
Karen is survived by her sons, Jared Blanchard and fiancé Kelli, Buddy Johnson and fiancé Kirsten; step-daughter, Reanna Guidry; grandchildren, Madeline "Maddie" Blanchard, Jayla Mckinley, Drea Johnson, Raelynn Johnson; step-grandchildren, Gaven, Karsen and Griffen Guidry; brothers, Michael Blanchard and wife Laura, Emery Blanchard.
Karen is preceded in death by her husband, Eric Johnson; parents, Norman and Emily Blanchard.
Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was an employee of Terrebonne Council on Aging for 10 plus years. Karen was a first responder and volunteer of Little Caillou Fire Department as well as Montegut Fire Department. She was a dedicated member of Ward 7 Citizens, Dancing Witches of the Rougaroo Festival, Krewe of Mardi Gras, and a past member of Kajun Mardi Gras Mombos. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The family would like to thank Home Health and Hospice of South Louisiana for all their care and support.
In remembrance of Karen please wear your Saints or Mardi Gras attire.
Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Karen Johnson.

Published in Houma Today from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
985.868.2536
September 21, 2020
Karen you were a smiling face in my life when there were a lot of tears. When you were at the door in the morning with a meal for mom...your smile brightened the day.
I was proud to serve with you under LCVFD... know that you made a difference in countless ways.
Godspeed my beautiful sweet friend...you are already missed and will never be forgotten.

My condolences to Karen's family, friends, and to all members of LCVFD.
Kristin
Friend
September 21, 2020
I’m so heart broken to hear this I work with her at wal mart for a few yrs. she was a wonderful n beautiful person inside out. RIP. You will be missed by many
Darlene
