Karen Robichaux Long

Karen Robichaux Long Obituary
Karen Robichaux Long, 66, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Karen is survived by her brother, Michael Robichaux (Kathleen); and nieces Michelle Robichaux, Jaime Robichaux Landry and Jessica Robichaux Benoit (Donny).

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd R. Robichaux and Marian Walker Robichaux.

Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
