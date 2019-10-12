|
|
Karen Robichaux Long, 66, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Raceland, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Karen is survived by her brother, Michael Robichaux (Kathleen); and nieces Michelle Robichaux, Jaime Robichaux Landry and Jessica Robichaux Benoit (Donny).
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd R. Robichaux and Marian Walker Robichaux.
Samart-Mothe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019