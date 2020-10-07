Karen Smallwood Vitrano
Houma - Karen Smallwood Vitrano, 62, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Vitrano and wife Franny, Jared Vitrano, Brady "B.J." Vitrano and fiancé Sandra Perez, Trevvor Vitrano, K.M. Vitrano; grandchildren, Payton Vitrano, Alyssa Vitrano, Aleiah Vitrano, Adriana Vitrano, Maddux Vitrano, Eli Vitrano; great-grandchildren, Tekken Bergeron, Lylah Vitrano, Brynleigh Brown, Kaydance Barras.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Jerry Vitrano; parents, Billy Smallwood and Nearlie Felts Smallwood.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.