1/1
Karen Smallwood Vitrano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Smallwood Vitrano
Houma - Karen Smallwood Vitrano, 62, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 1:30 pm at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. Burial will follow in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, Jason Vitrano and wife Franny, Jared Vitrano, Brady "B.J." Vitrano and fiancé Sandra Perez, Trevvor Vitrano, K.M. Vitrano; grandchildren, Payton Vitrano, Alyssa Vitrano, Aleiah Vitrano, Adriana Vitrano, Maddux Vitrano, Eli Vitrano; great-grandchildren, Tekken Bergeron, Lylah Vitrano, Brynleigh Brown, Kaydance Barras.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Jerry Vitrano; parents, Billy Smallwood and Nearlie Felts Smallwood.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved