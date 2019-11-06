|
|
Karl Raymond Becnel, a native of Vacherie and a resident of the Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the age of 69.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 8 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Our Lady of Peace in Vacherie. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Elizabeth Becnel; daughter, Jaime T. Daigle (Mark); son, Clint J. Becnel (Emmy); grandchildren, Sydnie G. and Tycen P. Becnel, and Anna C. Daigle; sisters, Brenda Matherne (Arthur) and Joycelyn Borne (Donald); brother, Samuel Becnel (Louise); sister-in-law, Mary Becnel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph "Guy" and Marietta Becnel; brother, Errol L. Becnel; and grandparents, Sam and Clemance Becnel, Edward and Corestite Becnel, and Adele Becnel.
He served his country in the United States Navy. His passion was spending time with his grandkids and hunting.
The family would like to thank the Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home for their care and compassion.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019