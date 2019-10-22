Home

Kassie Freeman France

Kassie Freeman France Obituary
Kassie Freeman France, 39, a native and resident of Raceland, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Falgout Funeral Home in Lockport, and will continue from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with graveside services to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery.

Kassie is survived by her daughters, Kail and Devin France; father, Leroy J. Freeman Jr.; mother, Teresa Rock Freeman; sisters, Tatiana Freeman (Dustin Savoie), Amber Freeman (Michael Burke); grandmother, Wandalene Rock; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Leroy Sr. and Shirley Freeman; and maternal grandfather, William Rock.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
