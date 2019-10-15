|
Kate Breaux Holzenthal, 94, passed away Tuesday morning at 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2019. She was a native Bayou Black, long-time resident of New Orleans and resident of Houma.
Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Chauvin Funeral and from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday, Oct. 18. Ministry services will begin Friday, Oct. 18; at 11 a.m. Internment will follow in Bayou Black Cemetery in Houma after the completion of services.
Kate is survived by her daughter, Esther Holzenthal; and brother, Floyd Breaux. She is also survived by her two pet companions, her grand-dogs, Sterling and Stewie.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emile Marcus Holzenthal; parents, Emile and Ruby Bergeron Breaux; brothers, Rivers Breaux Sr., Huey Breaux; and sister, Silvia Breaux Cox.
Kate was a member of First Baptist Church of Houma for many years. Kate had a love of gardening and planted and tended to many flower gardens.
She love and care of family and friends will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019