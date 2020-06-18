Katherine Crisp Verret, 56, a native of Luling and resident of Schriever, passed away on June 16, 2020.



A private service will be held at a later date.



She is survived by her husband, Peter Paul Verret III; sons, Peter Paul Verret IV (Celeste) and Steven A. Verret (Malory); grandchildren, Peter Paul Verret V, Nikko Gabriel Verret, and Kade Verret; brothers, Lamar Crisp (Pauline) and William Crisp; sisters, Marilyn Dubois (Randy) and Cindy Lescale; and sister-in-law, Michelle Verret Rogers (Carl).



She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Margie Crisp.



Katherine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.



Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.



