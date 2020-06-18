Katherine Crisp Verret
Katherine Crisp Verret, 56, a native of Luling and resident of Schriever, passed away on June 16, 2020.

A private service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her husband, Peter Paul Verret III; sons, Peter Paul Verret IV (Celeste) and Steven A. Verret (Malory); grandchildren, Peter Paul Verret V, Nikko Gabriel Verret, and Kade Verret; brothers, Lamar Crisp (Pauline) and William Crisp; sisters, Marilyn Dubois (Randy) and Cindy Lescale; and sister-in-law, Michelle Verret Rogers (Carl).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Ray and Margie Crisp.

Katherine was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
